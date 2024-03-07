Gonzaga's Kennel Club Heads to Vegas, Energizes Zags at WCC Tournament

Today, Gonzaga University's Kennel Club members are embarking on a spirited journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, to cheer on the Zags during the West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament. These dedicated students and alumni have armed themselves with Vegas packs, complete with event wristbands and custom-designed playing cards, signaling their readiness to support their team in a city known for its vibrant energy and entertainment.

Approximately 500 Gonzaga faithful, some of whom have adjusted their academic schedules for the trip, are expected to join in the festivities, which will unfold at the Orleans Hotel's Mardi Gras ballroom. The series of events, including a mass and a high-energy pep rally, aims to boost the morale of the men's and women's basketball teams ahead of their crucial games.

Pre-Game Rituals and Celebrations

On March 10, a communal mass will set a reflective tone for the tournament, followed by a 'Zag-up' pep rally on March 11. This rally, scheduled before the basketball games, promises performances from the dance and cheer teams, the bomb squad, and the bulldog band, creating a festive and unifying atmosphere for all attending Zags. With music, food, and the possibility of special guest appearances, the rally is not just a pre-game event but a celebration of the Gonzaga spirit.

Supporting Student Success

Tickets for the event are priced at $50, with a portion of the proceeds, $10 per ticket, being allocated to student scholarships. This move highlights the Kennel Club's commitment to not only supporting their teams on the court but also contributing to the academic success of their peers. It's a testament to the community's spirit, emphasizing that the journey to Vegas is more than just about basketball; it's about supporting one another.

Join the Zag Nation

For those interested in joining this vibrant gathering, tickets remain available at the door, ensuring that no supporter is left behind. Further details can be found on the official website, providing a gateway for alumni and fans to partake in this unique experience. As the Zags prepare to battle it out on the court, the Kennel Club's presence in Vegas serves as a powerful reminder of the unwavering support and unity within the Gonzaga community.

As the lights of Vegas shine bright, the Gonzaga spirit shines brighter, proving that the strength of its community extends far beyond the boundaries of its Spokane campus. The Zags' quest for victory at the WCC tournament is bolstered by the love and energy of their supporters, illustrating the profound impact of collective enthusiasm and dedication. This journey to Vegas is a celebration of camaraderie, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Zag Nation.