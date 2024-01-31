Gonzaga's Anton Watson in Race for Prestigious Julius Erving Award

The world of college basketball is abuzz as Anton Watson, small forward for Gonzaga's team, gets recognised for his exceptional performance this season. He now holds a spot amongst the ten candidates shortlisted for the renowned Julius Erving Award. A coveted accolade, this award acknowledges the top small forward in college basketball annually, and Watson's recent exploits make him a strong contender.

Watson's Impressive Performance

This season, Watson has been nothing short of extraordinary, averaging 14.5 points per game, a near 60% field goal percentage, and a 40.6% success rate on 3-pointers. His consistent performance has been instrumental in Gonzaga's impressive record of 121-16 during his 137 career games. This statistic places him seventh in school history alongside Drew Timme for the most wins. With 198 career steals, Watson stands second only to the iconic John Stockton in Gonzaga's all-time rankings.

His recent scoring spree includes a career-high 32 points in two separate games against UCLA and Santa Clara. Moreover, he has been consistently scoring in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games. His hot streak continues as he has been shooting at an astounding 75% across the last six games.

The Erving Award Race

The competition for the Erving Award is intense with players from reputed universities like Cal, Creighton, Ohio State, Drake, Tennessee, Washington, Memphis, and Weber State in the running. The voting for this prestigious award opens to fans on hoophallawards.com starting Friday.

Gonzaga has a history of producing Erving Award winners, with Corey Kispert bagging the award in 2021 and Rui Hachimura in 2019. The recipient of the award last season was Jalen Wilson from Kansas. As Watson's name finds a place among the candidates for the 2024 Julius Erving Award, fans and followers of Gonzaga basketball eagerly anticipate the outcome.