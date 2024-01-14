Gonzaga Women’s Basketball Team Triumphs Over San Diego

In an electrifying display of basketball prowess, the Gonzaga women’s team clinched a victorious triumph over San Diego, ending the game with a final score of 85-67. The match, a testament to Gonzaga’s dominance on home ground, unfolded amidst the cheers of 5,303 spectators under the supervision of Alicia Iwakiri, Johnny Mendez Jr., and Michael Price.

Offensive Powerhouse

The Gonzaga team demonstrated an impressive offensive performance, with Yvonne Ejim leading the charge by scoring an impressive 25 points. The Truong twins, Kaylynne and Kayleigh, were no less impactful, contributing 11 and 12 points respectively. The collective effort of the team, including key players like Hollingsworth and Maxwell, resulted in a 49.18% field goal percentage and a 79.2% free throw percentage. Their skill from the three-point line was also evident, with 6 successful shots out of 17 attempts.

Defensive Dominance

On the defensive front, Gonzaga proved equally formidable. Salenbien blocked two shots, and the team as a whole achieved four steals. Their discipline was also evident in their low turnover count of just seven, which played a crucial role in their victory.

San Diego’s Struggle

Despite their loss, San Diego’s team showcased a commendable effort. Sheffey led their scoring with 20 points, with Kaur adding 8. Their field goal percentage stood at 39.655%, and their three-point success rate was 42.9%, thanks to Horstmeyer’s two successful three-point shots. Their free throw performance was strong, with an 83.3% success rate. However, their struggle with turnovers, giving up the ball 10 times, was a significant setback that may have contributed to their defeat.

This game was a clear demonstration of Gonzaga’s strength and potential for continued success as they move forward in the season, riding on the back of this resounding victory.