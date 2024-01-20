Gonzaga Bulldogs Gearing Up for Second Clash Against Pepperdine

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, with a 12-5 record and a 3-1 mark in the West Coast Conference, are gearing up for their second clash against Pepperdine this season. The Bulldogs demonstrated their mettle in their last encounter with Pepperdine, marking a decisive 101-74 victory in Spokane on January 6. Gonzaga's ability to triumph on the road was evident in their second-half performance, outscoring Pepperdine 46-21 after a tied first half.

A Strong Performance in the Previous Encounter

Forward Ben Gregg, who scored a career-high 22 points in a mere 25 minutes in the previous game, was a key contributor to the Bulldogs' victory. After starting in Thursday's victory, Gregg is anticipated to retain his position in the starting lineup for tonight's game. His performance will be one to watch, as the Bulldogs seek to maintain their momentum.

Anticipation Builds for the Upcoming Game

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place in San Diego. Gonzaga aims to replicate their previous success and secure a consecutive win against the Waves. The match will tip off at 7 p.m. and promises to be a captivating display of basketball prowess. The game will be broadcasted on KHQ and Root Sports and will also be available on ESPN+ for viewers outside the region.

Gonzaga's Rise in National Rankings

Mark Few's 700th career win, coupled with the Bulldogs' rise in national rankings, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the forthcoming game. The Gonzaga Bulldogs' commitment to excellence and their ability to secure victories on the road have seen them ascend the national rankings, further intensifying anticipation for the rematch against Pepperdine.