Golfweek’s Best 2024: The Pinnacle of Residential Golf Courses in the U.S

The pursuit of excellence in golf architecture finds its reward in Golfweek’s Best 2024, a prestigious ranking that has unveiled the crème de la crème of residential golf courses across the United States. This list is more than a mere enumeration; it’s the result of meticulous evaluations by a panel of experienced course-raters. The panelists assess each course against a well-defined set of 10 criteria, providing an overall rating that forms the basis of the ranking.

Unveiling the Top Residential Golf Courses

Averaging the ratings garnered by each course, Golfweek’s Best 2024 has culminated in a list that stands as an authoritative guide to the best in residential golf. This list does not take into account the surrounding communities or other amenities but focuses exclusively on the golf courses themselves. Each course is listed with its average rating on a scale from 1 to 10, location, architect(s), and the opening year.

Emerging Stars and Established Icons

Enlisted in the top echelons are renowned courses such as Spanish Oaks in Texas, Southern Highlands in Nevada, Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links in South Carolina, and The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe in California. Other notable mentions include CDA National Reserve in Idaho, Colleton River’s Nicklaus course in South Carolina, the Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood course, and the Mountain course at Glacier Club in Colorado.

The New Titans on The Block

The ranking also acknowledges recent entrants that have made a strong impression, including Flying Horse North in Colorado Springs and Wickenburg Ranch’s Big Wick in Arizona. These additions reflect the dynamic nature of golf course architecture, with newer courses holding their own against established stalwarts.

Golfweek’s Best 2024 serves as a significant reference for golf enthusiasts and potential real estate investors alike, seeking to explore premier residential golf experiences in the United States. As the list evolves with each passing year, it continues to guide us toward a deeper appreciation of the art and science that shapes our beloved golf courses.