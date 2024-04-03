Golf's New Chapter: Jeev Milkha Singh & Son Harjai Compete in PGTI Chandigarh Open

Fifty-two-year-old golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and his 14-year-old son, Harjai Milkha Singh, mark a special moment in sports as they gear up to compete in the PGTI Chandigarh Open at Chandigarh Golf Club. This unique occurrence not only highlights a familial bond but also underscores the evolving landscape of golf in India, where the legacy of legendary athlete Milkha Singh continues through his son and grandson.

Legacy on the Fairway

Jeev Milkha Singh, an eminent figure in golf, has experienced a storied career with multiple international victories. His decision to compete alongside his son Harjai in the Chandigarh Open is more than a sporting event; it's a testament to a family's enduring passion for golf.