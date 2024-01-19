Golf's Landscape Shifts as Jon Rahm Joins Saudi-Backed LIV Team

Golf's landscape was shaken when Jon Rahm, ranked world No 3, announced his surprising alliance with LIV, a team backed by Saudi investment.

Advertisment

Despite the offer of a staggering $50 million, Rahm's Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard chose to decline, demonstrating their loyalty to their current affiliations. Tyrrell Hatton, another teammate targeted by LIV, has remained noticeably quiet on the matter, further fueling the speculations.

LIV's Persistent Pursuit

LIV’s aggressive recruitment drive comes ahead of the new season start in Mexico on February 2. The team is keen to strengthen its lineup by securing three more teammates for Rahm before his tee-off at Mayakoba. The recruitment efforts persist, with improved offers expected for Fleetwood and Hojgaard and interest in Nicolai's twin brother, Rasmus Hojgaard. The countdown to the season's start has set the locker room at the Dubai Desert Classic abuzz with speculation and discussions.

Advertisment

A Shift in Golf's Landscape

Rory McIlroy, who was openly pleased that the 2023 European Ryder Cup team did not include any golfers from LIV, finds himself in a new reality. Rahm's decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV team, given his previous outspoken support for the PGA Tour, has branded him a hypocrite in the eyes of some. The move signals a tectonic shift in golf's dynamics, with Rahm becoming the world's highest paid athlete and the Saudi-backed tour's biggest signing.

Resisting LIV's Gamble

Despite the lucrative offers, not all golfers have been swayed by LIV's advances. Wyndham Clark, the US Open champion, and Tony Finau have chosen to hold their ground, rejecting the offers from LIV in favor of maintaining their current affiliations. As the new season looms, the golfing world is keenly watching the unfolding saga, with the fate of the targeted golfers hanging in the balance.