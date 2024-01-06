Golfer Peter Condon Founds STARS of the Spectrum Golf League: A Leap Forward for Inclusive Sports

Peter Condon, a dedicated golfer living with Cornelia DeLange Syndrome, has been swinging his clubs with unwavering passion since he was just four years old. His love for the sport was channeled into action as he played for his high school team, and continued to compete, even after graduation. Now, Condon is not just a golfer but a beacon of hope for many, thanks to his role as a founding member of the STARS of the Spectrum Golf League.

Touching the Stars: Condon’s Journey

In his path, Peter Condon has achieved commendable feats, including a silver at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle and a gold at the 2019 Special Olympics North American Championships in Tennessee. The Special Olympics served as an essential platform for Condon, but the competitions were limited to once every four years. This limitation impelled the creation of the STARS of the Spectrum Golf League.

The STARS of the Spectrum Golf League

The league, a result of a collaborative initiative with the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, aims to provide a platform for talented autistic golfers over the age of 10. But the league’s inclusivity doesn’t stop there; it welcomes individuals with various disabilities, promoting golf as a lifelong sport that transcends physical and mental barriers. The second annual tournament of the league was recently held in Orlando, Florida, heralding expectations of growth and expansion in the coming years.

Making a Difference Beyond the Greens

Apart from instilling hope in the hearts of golfers with special abilities, this initiative contributes to local autism communities, lending support to individuals and families grappling with the challenges that come with the territory. Moreover, Peter Condon’s story shines a spotlight on the supportive environment in Spokane for individuals with special needs, where he enjoys the versatility of sports through different seasons.