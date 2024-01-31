Golfer Cam Smith Merges Love for Fishing and Golf at LIV Tour

In the picturesque surroundings of the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, professional golfer Cam Smith, a recent member of the LIV Tour, was spotted indulging in an unusual pastime. Known for his deep-seated love for fishing, Smith created a unique spectacle as he attempted to fish during a practice round for the 2024 season of the LIV Tour. The Australian golfer, who had left the more orthodox PGA Tour behind, was seen swiftly assembling his collapsible fishing rod after a fish was sighted near the course.

Fishing Rod and Golf Clubs: An Unconventional Combo

Smith's affinity for fishing is no secret. This love for the sport often seeps into his golfing activities, with the seasoned golfer known to keep a fishing pole within arm's reach during his time on the golf course. This recent occurrence only underscores Smith's passion for the dual pursuits. Although he did not manage to catch the fish, speculated to be either a tarpon or a bonefish, his enthusiasm for both golf and fishing remained unbridled.

A Breezy Shift from PGA to LIV Tour

The Players Championship winner of 2022, Smith had to forgo participating in the 2023 event due to his shift to the LIV Tour. The golfer, however, made the most of his time, indulging in fishing near the TPC Sawgrass course. This anecdote underlines the relaxed attitude towards fishing on the LIV Tour, a stark contrast to the PGA Tour, where such activities would likely be frowned upon.

The Dual Passions of Cam Smith

Smith's ability to effortlessly integrate fishing into his golfing experiences is not just a testament to his personal passions but also a reflection of the more laid-back nature of the LIV Tour. Smith's passion for fishing extends beyond the golf course, with the golfer often seen sharing pictures of his fishing escapades on his social media platforms. As the LIV Tour 2024 season kicks off, Smith hopes to reel in success both on the golf course and in his fishing pursuits, exemplifying the perfect harmony between his passion and profession.