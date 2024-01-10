Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play

Golfing giant Titleist has unveiled the 2024 iteration of its popular TruFeel golf ball, boasting significant enhancements aimed at offering golfers increased distance from the tee and improved spin control around the green, without breaking the bank. The new TruFeel builds on the heritage of its predecessor, the DT TruSoft, which was first introduced in 2019 and has since witnessed a host of refinements.

A Glance at the Reformulations

The heart of the 2024 TruFeel model lies in its re-engineered core, dubbed the TruTouch. Despite being smaller than its previous versions, the TruTouch core plays a crucial part in maximizing ball speed and distance. This size reduction in the core has allowed Titleist to augment the thickness of the TruFlex cover, an ingenious blend of ionomer and softening polymers.

Enhanced Spin and Control

The thicker TruFlex cover amplifies the ball’s interaction with club grooves, thereby providing better spin and control on short-range shots. This is a significant improvement for golfers who prioritize precision over power in their game.

Lower, More Penetrating Ball Flight

Furthermore, the latest TruFeel showcases an aerodynamic dimple pattern and cover design. This combination promotes a lower and more penetrating ball flight, proving especially advantageous for golfers with moderate swing speeds and those who often generate excessive spin. The result is a golf ball that aids in achieving straighter and longer shots.

This updated version is a testament to Titleist’s dedication to offering top-tier performance even in its more affordable range of products. It reiterates the company’s unwavering principle that every ball must ‘earn the script’ to bear the prestigious Titleist logo. The 2024 TruFeel model will be available in White, Yellow, and Matte Red, with a suggested retail price of £24.99.