en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play

Golfing giant Titleist has unveiled the 2024 iteration of its popular TruFeel golf ball, boasting significant enhancements aimed at offering golfers increased distance from the tee and improved spin control around the green, without breaking the bank. The new TruFeel builds on the heritage of its predecessor, the DT TruSoft, which was first introduced in 2019 and has since witnessed a host of refinements.

A Glance at the Reformulations

The heart of the 2024 TruFeel model lies in its re-engineered core, dubbed the TruTouch. Despite being smaller than its previous versions, the TruTouch core plays a crucial part in maximizing ball speed and distance. This size reduction in the core has allowed Titleist to augment the thickness of the TruFlex cover, an ingenious blend of ionomer and softening polymers.

Enhanced Spin and Control

The thicker TruFlex cover amplifies the ball’s interaction with club grooves, thereby providing better spin and control on short-range shots. This is a significant improvement for golfers who prioritize precision over power in their game.

Lower, More Penetrating Ball Flight

Furthermore, the latest TruFeel showcases an aerodynamic dimple pattern and cover design. This combination promotes a lower and more penetrating ball flight, proving especially advantageous for golfers with moderate swing speeds and those who often generate excessive spin. The result is a golf ball that aids in achieving straighter and longer shots.

This updated version is a testament to Titleist’s dedication to offering top-tier performance even in its more affordable range of products. It reiterates the company’s unwavering principle that every ball must ‘earn the script’ to bear the prestigious Titleist logo. The 2024 TruFeel model will be available in White, Yellow, and Matte Red, with a suggested retail price of £24.99.

0
Golf
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
10 mins ago
Golf Drives $100m Milestone for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, in a landmark collaboration with the PGA TOUR and the Play Yellow initiative, has hit a significant fundraising landmark, amassing over $100 million through the medium of golf to support children’s hospitals. The Play Yellow initiative, spurred by the inspiring story of a young cancer patient named Craig Smith, has emerged
Golf Drives $100m Milestone for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
2 hours ago
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
2 hours ago
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
16 mins ago
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
20 mins ago
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
Xxio Launches the Xxio 13 Series: A Game-Changer for Moderate-Speed Golfers
54 mins ago
Xxio Launches the Xxio 13 Series: A Game-Changer for Moderate-Speed Golfers
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
15 seconds
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
1 min
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
2 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
3 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
5 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
5 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
5 mins
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
6 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
6 mins
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app