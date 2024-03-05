Scientel Solutions Champions Veteran Support with 7th Annual 'Putting for Veterans' Golf Event

AURORA, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions is excited to announce the 7th iteration of its much-anticipated 'Putting for Veterans' golf outing, slated for June 3rd, 2024, at the prestigious White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, IL. This event marks a continued effort by the Aurora-headquartered technology integration company to aid and raise awareness for the needs of veterans within the local community.

Community Engagement and Support

Several years ago, Scientel's Founder and CEO, Nelson Santos, embarked on a mission to deepen the company's involvement in local community initiatives, highlighting a range of causes from homelessness to cancer research. However, Santos identified a significant gap in support for local veterans, leading to the inception of the 'Putting for Veterans' golf outing. This event combines the widespread love for golf with the noble cause of assisting local heroes, fostering a unique blend of community engagement and philanthropy.

Raising Awareness and Funds

Since its first outing in 2018, 'Putting for Veterans' has not only raised awareness but also substantial funds to support veterans through various needs including housing repairs, scholarship programs, and service dog training, among others. Santos and his team have successfully rallied sponsors and community members, turning this annual event into a key initiative that benefits hundreds of veterans and their families across the community.

Looking Forward to 2024

The upcoming tournament in Naperville seeks to build on the success of previous years, with all proceeds designated for Naperville Responds for Veterans, Aurora Veterans Advisory Council, and Fox Valley Marine Corporation Detachment 1233. Scientel Solutions is actively seeking local and national partners to contribute to this worthy cause, inviting all interested parties to support the event and make a difference in the lives of veterans.

As this year's 'Putting for Veterans' golf outing approaches, it presents an opportunity for the community to come together in support of those who have served. This initiative not only highlights the ongoing needs of veterans but also showcases the impact collective action can have on improving the lives of our local heroes. With continued support, the event promises to further its mission of honoring and assisting veterans, reinforcing the community's gratitude and respect for their service.