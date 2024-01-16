PGA Tour Continues Amid a Flurry of Golf Tournaments

The world of golf is buzzing with a flurry of tournaments, each with their own unique narrative. The PGA Tour is set to continue in La Quinta, featuring a pool of high-ranking players competing on three courses: PGA West (Stadium), PGA West (Nicklaus), and La Quinta CC. All the courses have a par of 72. Among the top contenders are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele. Interestingly, Jon Rahm, the defending champion now affiliated with LIV Golf, will not be participating. A total of 16 players are marking their third consecutive week in this tournament.

Return of Berger and Debut of Dunlap

Adding to the excitement is the return of Daniel Berger after a hiatus following a back injury, and the inclusion of U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap. The tournament's structure is intriguing, with a cut being made after 54 holes due to the three-course rotation.

LPGA Begins with Tournament of Champions

The LPGA is kick-starting its new season with a Tournament of Champions, featuring a selective 36-player field. This includes winners from the past two seasons, with last year's LPGA player of the year, Lilia Vu, being a prominent participant. The tournament comes with a hefty $1.5 million purse and a modified Stableford format for participating athletes and entertainers.

Dubai Desert Classic and PGA Tour Champions

Parallelly, the Dubai Desert Classic— the oldest tournament in the Middle East swing— is also set to commence. It features prominent players such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Joaquin Niemann, a LIV Golf member, who's participating due to his victory in the co-sanctioned Australian Open last year. The PGA Tour Champions schedule begins with a 42-player field including recent winners, senior major champions, and sponsor exemptions with Steve Stricker making a much-anticipated return after a personal hiatus.

Latin America Amateur Championship and More

The Latin America Amateur Championship, co-sponsored by Augusta National, the USGA, and the R&A, is set to take place at Santa Maria GC in Panama City. The previous winner, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, is a key player to watch. The event, along with the PGA Tour of Australasia's Webex Players Series-Murray River, is set for broadcast on ESPN platforms, making it accessible to golf enthusiasts worldwide.