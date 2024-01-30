Movistar Plus+ Acquires LIV Golf League Rights: A Hole-In-One for Golf Coverage

In a bold move, Movistar Plus+ has broadened its sports horizon by securing the exclusive rights to the LIV Golf League. This acquisition ensures that Spanish subscribers will enjoy exhaustive coverage of golf, featuring globally recognized golfers such as Jon Rahm, Sergio García, Eugenio López Chacarra, David Puig, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith.

The LIV Golf League: A New Era of Golf

Launching on February 2 in Mayakoba, Mexico, the LIV Golf League will host fourteen events in an array of locations including Andalusia, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The name 'LIV' corresponds to the total number of holes played in each event, represented by 54 in Roman numerals, which equates to three rounds of 18 holes. The league's inaugural season, which comprised eight tournaments and a team championship, will now transition into a league format with a roster of 48 contracted players and a promotion and relegation system, as announced by founder Greg Norman.

Movistar Plus+ Expands Its Golf Domain

With dedicated channels for golf, Movistar Plus+ provides exclusive coverage of major golf tournaments including the Ryder Cup, the Masters, the US Open, the British Open, the PGA Championship, and women's majors. The inclusion of the LIV Golf League in its sports offering significantly amplifies Movistar Plus+'s golf portfolio, thereby enriching its sports offerings. This move also signifies Movistar Plus+'s commitment to providing its subscribers with a comprehensive golf viewing experience.

A Windfall for Golf Enthusiasts

The LIV Golf League, boasting a hefty prize fund of $405 million, meticulously schedules its events to avoid overlapping with other major golf tournaments. This ensures that golf enthusiasts will have access to non-stop, high-stakes golfing action, making Movistar Plus+ a one-stop destination for all things golf. The two-year deal between Movistar Plus+ and LIV Golf League is yet another stepping stone in the expansion of the network's sports broadcasting portfolio, promising an exciting journey ahead for golf lovers.