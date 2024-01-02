en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

In a significant move in the world of golf real estate, The Club at Pasadera, a prestigious Monterey golf course designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, has been snapped up by Concert Golf Partners for a cool $9.75 million. This marks the first Californian venture for the company, expanding its portfolio of 33 upscale clubs across the country.

Concert Golf’s Leadership and Vision

Concert Golf Partners is spearheaded by CEO Peter Nanula, a seasoned professional who once managed Arnold Palmer Golf Management, and COO Susan Dunnavant. The company has outlined an ambitious plan for the property, intending to invest in and revitalize the club without imposing any additional assessments on its members. The blueprint includes improvements to the irrigation system, clubhouse roof, kitchen, dining areas, tennis and pool facilities, and the addition of a state-of-the-art simulator training area.

Ownership Changes and Recent Acquisition

The Club at Pasadera, a cornerstone of its larger community, has seen a tumultuous history of ownership changes. This includes a failed sale to the Trump Organization back in 2008 and the bankruptcy of the original owners. The recent sale, however, was a more streamlined process involving seven contiguous parcels and was facilitated by Concert Pasadera, LLC, an affiliate of the Florida-based Concert Golf Partners.

Looking Forward: A Positive Step for The Club at Pasadera

The acquisition is widely viewed as a positive step for the club. Expressing his confidence in Concert Golf’s stewardship, former chairman Rohit Khanna said, “We are excited about the future under Concert Golf Partners.” Moreover, members of the club will now enjoy reciprocal benefits at other private clubs in the Concert Golf Partners network, further enhancing the club’s allure.

0
Golf
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf

By Salman Khan

Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

By Salman Khan

2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: Tiger Woods' Resilience, Paige Spiranac's Rise, and the Uncertain Future of Golf

By Salman Khan

Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders' Familie ...
@Golf · 6 hours
Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders' Familie ...
heart comment 0
PGA Tour 2024 Season Begins: A New Chapter in Golf

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour 2024 Season Begins: A New Chapter in Golf
Brooks Koepka Dissects the Mental Game of Golf, Chronicles LIV Golf Success

By Salman Khan

Brooks Koepka Dissects the Mental Game of Golf, Chronicles LIV Golf Success
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE

By Salman Khan

Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
USGA Preps for a Stellar 2024: A Look Back and What Lies Ahead

By Salman Khan

USGA Preps for a Stellar 2024: A Look Back and What Lies Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
43 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
53 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
55 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
55 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
57 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
1 min
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
1 min
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
1 min
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
1 min
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app