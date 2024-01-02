Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

In a significant move in the world of golf real estate, The Club at Pasadera, a prestigious Monterey golf course designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, has been snapped up by Concert Golf Partners for a cool $9.75 million. This marks the first Californian venture for the company, expanding its portfolio of 33 upscale clubs across the country.

Concert Golf’s Leadership and Vision

Concert Golf Partners is spearheaded by CEO Peter Nanula, a seasoned professional who once managed Arnold Palmer Golf Management, and COO Susan Dunnavant. The company has outlined an ambitious plan for the property, intending to invest in and revitalize the club without imposing any additional assessments on its members. The blueprint includes improvements to the irrigation system, clubhouse roof, kitchen, dining areas, tennis and pool facilities, and the addition of a state-of-the-art simulator training area.

Ownership Changes and Recent Acquisition

The Club at Pasadera, a cornerstone of its larger community, has seen a tumultuous history of ownership changes. This includes a failed sale to the Trump Organization back in 2008 and the bankruptcy of the original owners. The recent sale, however, was a more streamlined process involving seven contiguous parcels and was facilitated by Concert Pasadera, LLC, an affiliate of the Florida-based Concert Golf Partners.

Looking Forward: A Positive Step for The Club at Pasadera

The acquisition is widely viewed as a positive step for the club. Expressing his confidence in Concert Golf’s stewardship, former chairman Rohit Khanna said, “We are excited about the future under Concert Golf Partners.” Moreover, members of the club will now enjoy reciprocal benefits at other private clubs in the Concert Golf Partners network, further enhancing the club’s allure.