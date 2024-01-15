en English
Golf

Father and Son-In-Law Duo’s Charity Golf Day Raises Over £100,000 for Children’s Hospice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Father and Son-In-Law Duo’s Charity Golf Day Raises Over £100,000 for Children’s Hospice

In the spirit of giving, a father and son-in-law duo, Ken Duncan, 85, and Lee Duncan, have made a significant impact on Derian House Children’s Hospice through their annual charity golf day. Since its inception in 1997, this event has generated over £100,000, marking a notable contribution to the hospice’s £6 million service costs in 2023.

A Personal Crusade Turned Philanthropic Legacy

The annual charity golf day was born out of personal adversity when Ken’s daughter, Elizabeth, contracted meningitis as an infant. However, Elizabeth’s resilience saw her overcome this hurdle, recently celebrating her 60th birthday. Inspired by his daughter’s journey, Ken, alongside his son-in-law Lee, decided to give back to those less fortunate, marking the genesis of their philanthropic endeavor.

The Annual Charity Golf Day: More Than Just a Game

The charity golf day is more than just an 18-hole competition. It’s a day filled with joy, camaraderie, and the spirit of giving. Participants are treated to a three-course meal, a charity raffle, and an auction, offering an atmosphere of delight for everyone involved. The significance of this event extends beyond the fairways and greens, becoming a beacon of hope for the children and families supported by the hospice.

Community Support Fuels the Cause

Local businesses have rallied behind this cause, with Canaccord Genuity consistently sponsoring the event for five years. Additional donations, including a car for a ‘hole in one,’ have been generously contributed, further enriching the event. The hospice, providing care for over 400 children and their families, acknowledged the Duncans’ nearly 25-year long commitment, underscoring the value of such fundraising initiatives.

Golf
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

