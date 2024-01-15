Father and Son-In-Law Duo’s Charity Golf Day Raises Over £100,000 for Children’s Hospice

In the spirit of giving, a father and son-in-law duo, Ken Duncan, 85, and Lee Duncan, have made a significant impact on Derian House Children’s Hospice through their annual charity golf day. Since its inception in 1997, this event has generated over £100,000, marking a notable contribution to the hospice’s £6 million service costs in 2023.

A Personal Crusade Turned Philanthropic Legacy

The annual charity golf day was born out of personal adversity when Ken’s daughter, Elizabeth, contracted meningitis as an infant. However, Elizabeth’s resilience saw her overcome this hurdle, recently celebrating her 60th birthday. Inspired by his daughter’s journey, Ken, alongside his son-in-law Lee, decided to give back to those less fortunate, marking the genesis of their philanthropic endeavor.

The Annual Charity Golf Day: More Than Just a Game

The charity golf day is more than just an 18-hole competition. It’s a day filled with joy, camaraderie, and the spirit of giving. Participants are treated to a three-course meal, a charity raffle, and an auction, offering an atmosphere of delight for everyone involved. The significance of this event extends beyond the fairways and greens, becoming a beacon of hope for the children and families supported by the hospice.

Community Support Fuels the Cause

Local businesses have rallied behind this cause, with Canaccord Genuity consistently sponsoring the event for five years. Additional donations, including a car for a ‘hole in one,’ have been generously contributed, further enriching the event. The hospice, providing care for over 400 children and their families, acknowledged the Duncans’ nearly 25-year long commitment, underscoring the value of such fundraising initiatives.