Golf Tournaments in Robeson County: A Month of Sport and Charity

In the heart of Robeson County, a trio of golf tournaments is captivating the local sports scene, each carrying its own unique story and purpose. Among these, the John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament emerges as a beacon of community spirit and a testament to the enduring legacy of a cherished local figure. Set against the lush backdrop of Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday, March 23, this event not only celebrates the sport but also champions a noble cause, supporting the Robeson County Humane Society.

A Tribute and a Test of Skill

The tournament, now in its 20th year, has garnered an enthusiastic response, reaching its capacity with 60 three-man teams ready to showcase their skills. With an entry fee of $255 per team, the competition promises not only a day of challenging play but also a chance to make a meaningful contribution. The unique format, pre-flighting teams into four divisions based on handicaps, ensures a fair and exciting contest for all participants. The anticipation is further heightened by the promise of $6,000 in gift certificates awaiting the top finishers in each division, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

More Than Just a Game

Yet, the tournament is more than just a game. It is a community gathering, a fundraising event, and a tribute rolled into one. Beyond the competition, the event offers sponsorship opportunities, raffle items, and a silent auction, each contributing to the fundraising efforts. These activities not only bolster the financial support for the Robeson County Humane Society but also foster a sense of unity and shared purpose among participants and spectators alike. The tournament stands as a vibrant example of how sports can transcend the boundaries of mere entertainment, touching lives and making a tangible difference in the community.

March: A Month of Golf and Giving

The John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament is not alone in its quest to combine sport with social good. March is a bustling month for golf in Robeson County, with three tournaments taking the stage, each presented by different organizations and supporting various causes. The month kicks off with the fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence on March 2, followed by the Giving Gift of Love tournament on March 16. Additionally, the Pinecrest Senior Shootout, which recently crowned Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear as champions with a score of 68, and the upcoming Texas Scramble Tournament at Fairmont Golf Club, signal a vibrant local golf scene. These events, together with other top rounds posted last week at Pinecrest, including scores of 72, 74, and 75, underscore the competitive spirit and camaraderie that define the Robeson County golf community.

As the John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament draws near, anticipation builds for a day that promises not only competitive thrills but also a heartwarming reminder of the power of community and generosity. Through the clinking of clubs, the murmurs of strategy, and the cheers of success, the legacy of John P. Williamson lives on, inspiring a tradition of giving that enriches both the sport of golf and the community it serves. With every swing, putt, and handshake, the participants and supporters of this and the other March tournaments are weaving a narrative of resilience, charity, and shared joy that resonates far beyond the fairways of Robeson County.