Golf Legends Mickelson and Watson Weigh Retirement: A New Era in LIV Golf

Golf Icons Mickelson and Watson Mull Over Retirement: A New Chapter in LIV Golf

The Twilight of Two Titans

In a surprising turn of events, golfing legends Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, both key figures in the LIV Golf league, are contemplating retirement. Their decision comes in the wake of a less than stellar performance during the 2024 season.

Mickelson, a six-time major champion, and Watson, a two-time Masters winner, have been grappling with their game in recent times. Age, it seems, is catching up with these formidable players, both over 40.

Struggles on the LIV Circuit

Mickelson, who joined LIV Golf in 2022, has managed only two top-10 finishes in 20 events. Watson, on the other hand, has fared slightly better with one top-10 finish. However, these statistics are a far cry from their glory days.

Their biographer has hinted at Mickelson transitioning into a non-playing captain role, a suggestion that the golfer himself hasn't dismissed entirely.

A Possible Exit Strategy

Watson, the captain of RangeGoats GC, has openly admitted to being in bad form. He has expressed his willingness to consider a non-playing role if asked to step down from his current position.

Mickelson, one victory away from completing the career Grand Slam, has stated that he would retire from playing if he wins the U.S. Open. However, he remains optimistic about winning one or two more majors before hanging up his boots.

Despite their recent struggles, both Mickelson and Watson are determined to prove their mettle. However, Watson's idea of being "kicked off" for poor play seems unlikely, given the league's commitment to promoting golf and providing opportunities for players.

As the curtains draw on this chapter of their careers, fans and critics alike are left wondering what the future holds for these golfing legends. Will they rise to the challenge and reclaim their former glory, or is it indeed time for them to pass the baton to the next generation?

