Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship

Thomas Bjorn, the celebrated Danish golfer and Ryder Cup legend, is set to grace the inaugural Bahrain Championship at the Royal Golf Club, from February 1-4, 2024. This event forms a significant chapter in both the DP World Tour’s annals and Bjorn’s illustrious career. His participation gains prominence in the backdrop of his past triumphs in the Middle Eastern golfing landscape, including his victories against Tiger Woods in the 2001 HERO Dubai Desert Classic and the 2011 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Return to the Royal Golf Club

Bjorn, who boasts of 15 victories on the DP World Tour, makes a return to the Royal Golf Club after a gap of 13 years; his previous play dates back to 2011. The golfing veteran underscores the significance of professional golf in propagating the sport worldwide and particularly in the Middle East. He credits the DP World Tour with a pivotal role in the expansion of golf in the region.

Challenging Greens and Ambitious Goals

The Royal Golf Club has undergone substantial enhancements in anticipation of the Bahrain Championship, including the revamping of several greens on the front nine. Bjorn embraces this challenge with keen enthusiasm, viewing it as an opportunity to contribute to the evolution of golf in Bahrain and the broader narrative of golf’s growth in the Middle East.

Unfolding a New Chapter in Golf History

As Bjorn readies himself for the Bahrain Championship, the golfing world watches with bated breath. His participation not only adds prestige to the event but also embodies a deeper narrative of golf’s journey in the Middle East. With each swing, he will be writing a new chapter in golf history, one that exemplifies the transformative power of sport and the enduring appeal of golf.