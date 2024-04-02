Golf Legacy Continues: Jeev Milkha Singh and Son Harjai Tee Off Together at PGTI Chandigarh Open

Chandigarh Golf Club is witnessing a historic moment as Jeev Milkha Singh, a celebrated figure in Indian golf, and his 14-year-old son, Harjai Milkha Singh, gear up to compete in the PGTI Chandigarh Open starting April 3.

This unique father-son participation marks a significant chapter in the Milkha family's sporting legacy, drawing attention from golf enthusiasts worldwide.

Emotional Tee Off for the Singh Family

Jeev Milkha Singh, a renowned golfer with multiple international victories, is experiencing a blend of emotions as he prepares to play alongside his son, Harjai, in a professional setting for the first time. Recollecting his early days in golf under the guidance of his legendary father, Milkha Singh, Jeev expresses how special this tournament is for their family.

Harjai, who has shown promise in various junior championships across the globe, is stepping into the professional realm, carrying forward his grandfather's legacy. Their participation not only honors the memory of Milkha Singh but also sets a new benchmark for father-son duos in the sport.

Despite his young age, Harjai Milkha Singh has been making waves in the golfing world with significant achievements in junior competitions. His transition from playing cricket and football to focusing on golf has been marked by notable successes, including a third-place finish at the US Kids Golf World Championship in Malaysia and a win in the U-13 category at the US Kids Golf European Championship in Scotland.

As Harjai prepares to compete against seasoned professionals, he remains focused on enjoying the game and learning from this experience, echoing his father's advice.