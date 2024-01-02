en English
Fitness

Golf Bags Vs. Trolleys: Challenging Traditional Beliefs About Exercise in Golf

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Golf Bags Vs. Trolleys: Challenging Traditional Beliefs About Exercise in Golf

In the world of golf, the traditional practice of carrying a golf bag over 18 holes has been deeply etched into the fabric of the sport. Commonly believed to be a robust workout for golfers, a recent study challenges this long-held notion. The research suggests that the physical exertion of carrying a 15-pound golf bag filled with 14 clubs may not provide as much of a workout as previously thought.

Caloric Expenditure Comparable to Using Trolleys

The study compared the calories burned during a game of golf while carrying a golf bag, pulling the same bag on wheels, and using an electric trolley. Contrary to popular belief, the findings indicate that the caloric expenditure in all three scenarios is not significantly different. Even the electric trolley, which requires minimal effort and can follow the golfer automatically around the course, showed comparable results.

Reevaluating the Physical Benefits of Carrying a Golf Bag

This discovery could potentially reshape perceptions about the physical benefits of carrying a golf bag during a game. If the energy spent is roughly the same whether you’re carrying the bag or using a trolley, then the touted physical benefits of carrying might be overstated. The strain of carrying a heavy golf bag could be avoided without compromising the health advantages of the game.

Golf as a Means to Healthy Aging

Regardless of the method used to transport golf clubs, the sport itself offers numerous health benefits. Beyond the putts and drives, golf promotes physical activity that is associated with reduced risk of death and improved quality of life, particularly in the elderly. The sport helps maintain lower body strength, critical for everyday activities. It also aids in preserving muscle and bone mass, improving cardiorespiratory fitness, developing power, and enhancing joint mobility, all contributing to healthy aging.

Fitness Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

