Goldfields Mourns Fred Neve: Celebrated Pistol Champion and Local Legend Passes at 82

The Goldfields sporting community is reeling from the loss of Fred Neve, a legendary pistol shooting champion whose career achievements and contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark. Neve, who recently passed away at the age of 82, was not just a formidable competitor but also a foundational figure in the local pistol shooting scene, having been involved with the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Pistol Club since its inception in 1960.

Advertisment

Remarkable Legacy in Pistol Shooting

Fred Neve's career in pistol shooting spanned several decades, during which he clinched six Western Australia (WA) championships, cementing his status as one of the sport's greats. His prowess and dedication to the sport were further evidenced by his selection for 10 State teams from 1968 to 1991, a testament to his skill, consistency, and leadership on and off the shooting range. Neve's legacy is not just built on his personal achievements but also on his commitment to nurturing the sport in the Goldfields region, contributing significantly to its development and popularity.

A Pillar of the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Pistol Club

Advertisment

Since becoming a foundation member of the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Pistol Club in 1960, Neve played an instrumental role in the club's growth and success. His dedication to the club and the sport at large was unparalleled, serving not only as a mentor to emerging shooters but also as an advocate for pistol shooting across WA. Neve's contributions went beyond the competitive realm, as he was deeply involved in the administrative and developmental aspects of the sport, ensuring its sustainability and accessibility for future generations.

Community and Sport Mourn a Legend

The news of Fred Neve's passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from the Goldfields sporting community, fellow athletes, and those who knew him personally. His loss is felt deeply, not just for his accomplishments as a shooter but for his character, leadership, and the positive impact he had on those around him. Neve leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and influence the sport of pistol shooting in Western Australia for years to come.

As the Goldfields and wider sporting community mourn the loss of Fred Neve, they also celebrate the life of a man who was much more than a champion shooter. He was a mentor, friend, and pillar of the community whose contributions to the sport and region will be remembered and cherished. While Neve may have left the range, his spirit and legacy will continue to fire the passions of pistol shooters in the Goldfields for generations to come.