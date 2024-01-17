Golden State Warriors Mourn the Loss of Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević

The basketball world reels in shock as Dejan Milojević, the respected assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors, has tragically passed away at the age of 46 following a heart attack. His sudden departure has left a void in the community, with the Warriors' organization expressing their heart-felt condolences.

Milojević's Legacy in Basketball

Milojević, a decorated player turned coach, was a towering figure in international basketball. With a successful playing career in Serbia, Montenegro, Turkey, and Spain, he was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic Basketball Association and had won multiple titles. His contributions to Serbian basketball were significant, with stints on the national team that led to a EuroBasket championship in 2001 and a 9th place ranking in EuroBasket 2005.

Transition to Coaching and Influence

After retiring as a player, Milojević transitioned into coaching, bringing his vast experience and tactical knowledge to the table. His coaching career, spanning 15 years in Europe before he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2021, was marked by his mentoring of young players. Notably, he coached the Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in his teenage years, helping shape the future NBA star.

Loss to the Golden State Warriors

As an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, Milojević's expertise in player development was a valuable asset to the team. His influence extended beyond the court, making his loss keenly felt within the organization. The team's game against the Utah Jazz was postponed in the wake of his sudden passing.

The basketball community mourns the loss of a distinguished member, a mentor, and a friend. The legacy of Dejan Milojević, both as a player and a coach, will continue to inspire and influence the world of basketball.