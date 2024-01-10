Golden State Warriors’ Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules

In an unusual move, the Golden State Warriors’ home game against the New Orleans Pelicans is set to air with an early tipoff time of 5:30 p.m. PST. This deviation from the Warriors’ customary 7 p.m. weekday home game start promises to offer an interesting dynamic to the match. The change in schedule is a result of the NBA’s initiative to introduce a Wednesday night game on ABC, consistently kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

Testing the Waters with an Early Start

The first instance of this new slot was experienced last week when the New York Knicks hosted the Chicago Bulls. The game, which began at 8:30 p.m. local time, marked a significant shift in NBA scheduling norms. The Warriors-Pelicans game is the first to be scheduled in the Pacific Time Zone with the early tipoff. This pattern is set to continue next week with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers game also slated for the same early start on the West Coast.

Deja Vu: Warriors Experience with Early Starts

While this shift might be new for regular season games, it’s not entirely foreign to the Warriors. Last year, during the playoffs, Game 6 of the Warriors-Kings series saw a similar early start. The adjustment was necessitated due to the scheduling of another game in Los Angeles on the same day.

Warriors and Pelicans: The Injury Landscape

As the teams prepare for the match, the injury reports reveal some significant absences. The Warriors will be without key players Chris Paul, Gary Payton, and Draymond Green. On the other hand, the Pelicans face uncertainty with Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado listed as questionable for the game. These injuries could potentially reshape the strategies of both teams, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the early-start game.