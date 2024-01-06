en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Golden State Warriors’ Chris Paul to Undergo Surgery for Broken Hand

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Golden State Warriors’ Chris Paul to Undergo Surgery for Broken Hand

Golden State Warriors’ guard, Chris Paul, has sustained a broken left hand during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons, a match that the Warriors won with a close 113-109. The unfortunate incident occurred while Paul was in the midst of retrieving a loose ball during the third quarter of the match. The severity of the injury forced him to leave the game immediately, and he was later declared unfit to return.

Immediate Surgery Required

The Warriors announced on Friday that Paul would have to undergo surgery to treat the injury. With a history of 11 previous hand injuries, this recent fracture adds a new chapter to his long history of hand ailments. However, the team has not provided any details regarding the expected recovery time or how this might impact Paul’s ongoing season with the Warriors.

Impact on The Warriors’ Performance

This injury could potentially influence the Warriors’ performance in their upcoming games. Chris Paul is a key player in the team, known for his playmaking and ball control skills. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team, with other players needing to step up to fill the gap.

Uncertainty Surrounds Paul’s Return

While the team expects Paul to return this season, the precise timeline remains uncertain. Coach Steve Kerr expressed his concern for Paul, acknowledging that his absence would be a tough loss for the Warriors. Before the injury, Paul had been averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. The Warriors, currently holding a 17-18 record in their first 35 games, are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
45 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Healthy cereal brand Catalina Crunch has teamed up with NBA player Jalen Brunson to introduce a limited-edition Honey Nut with Almonds cereal. This partnership underscores the brand’s commitment to creating protein-rich and nutritious options, and cements Brunson’s status as an advocate for health and peak athletic performance. A Shared Emphasis on Health and Performance Both
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
10 hours ago
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
10 hours ago
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Goran Dragic Announces Retirement, Plans Star-Studded Farewell Event
4 hours ago
Goran Dragic Announces Retirement, Plans Star-Studded Farewell Event
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
10 hours ago
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
10 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
Latest Headlines
World News
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
4 mins
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
4 mins
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
4 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
7 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
7 mins
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
8 mins
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
12 mins
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
13 mins
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
15 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
55 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app