Golden State Warriors’ Chris Paul to Undergo Surgery for Broken Hand

Golden State Warriors’ guard, Chris Paul, has sustained a broken left hand during an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons, a match that the Warriors won with a close 113-109. The unfortunate incident occurred while Paul was in the midst of retrieving a loose ball during the third quarter of the match. The severity of the injury forced him to leave the game immediately, and he was later declared unfit to return.

Immediate Surgery Required

The Warriors announced on Friday that Paul would have to undergo surgery to treat the injury. With a history of 11 previous hand injuries, this recent fracture adds a new chapter to his long history of hand ailments. However, the team has not provided any details regarding the expected recovery time or how this might impact Paul’s ongoing season with the Warriors.

Impact on The Warriors’ Performance

This injury could potentially influence the Warriors’ performance in their upcoming games. Chris Paul is a key player in the team, known for his playmaking and ball control skills. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team, with other players needing to step up to fill the gap.

Uncertainty Surrounds Paul’s Return

While the team expects Paul to return this season, the precise timeline remains uncertain. Coach Steve Kerr expressed his concern for Paul, acknowledging that his absence would be a tough loss for the Warriors. Before the injury, Paul had been averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. The Warriors, currently holding a 17-18 record in their first 35 games, are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.