Golden Eagles Soar Under Ostrander's Wing: Series Win Against Marist Marks New Era

As the sun set on Southern Mississippi, the Golden Eagles baseball team etched the beginning of the Christian Ostrander era with a memorable opening weekend series against Marist. The team clinched a victory in two out of three games, signaling a strong start to the 2024 season. Freshman sensations Lawson Odom and Tucker Stockman shone brightly, with Stockman delivering the team's first home run of the season, while Marist's errors contributed to their downfall.

The Rise of Fresh Talent

The series opener saw the Golden Eagles secure a 4-1 victory, with Niko Mazza's pitching prowess and key hits from Carson Paetow and Ozzie Pratt leading the charge. The following day, Billy Oldham took to the mound, guiding the team to a 10-5 triumph with support from Gabe Broadus, Slade Wilks, Nick Monistere, Pratt, and Davis Gillespie. Despite a 3-6 setback in the final game, the Golden Eagles' spirit remained undeterred, with their eyes set on future victories.

A Debut to Remember

The weekend's standout moment came from McCarty English, a true freshman pitcher whose seventh-inning performance on Saturday left spectators in awe. English, hailing from Ocean Springs, retired six of seven batters and secured two strikeouts, a testament to his skill and mental fortitude. English's curveball on a 3-2 count was a highlight, showcasing his readiness and confidence on the field. Coach Ostrander lauded English's debut, highlighting his maturity and pitching acumen. English, humble in victory, attributed his success to his faith and eagerness to contribute to the team's success.

Looking Ahead

With the series win, the Golden Eagles have laid a solid foundation for the season ahead. The blend of experienced players and fresh talent suggests a promising future under Coach Ostrander's leadership. As the team prepares for upcoming challenges, the synergy between players like Odom and Stockman, coupled with English's pitching, signals a new chapter for Southern Miss baseball, one filled with hope, ambition, and the pursuit of excellence.

The Christian Ostrander era has begun on a high note, with the Golden Eagles embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their opening series win against Marist is not just a victory on the scoreboard but a testament to the team's resilience, talent, and unwavering spirit. As the 2024 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Southern Miss, watching eagerly as they build on this early success.