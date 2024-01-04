Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match

In an exciting 25th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls claimed victory over the reigning champion Liaoning Flying Leopards with a score of 103-91. The match witnessed Wu Qian of the Golden Bulls making a significant impact with his five 3-pointers in the crucial third quarter which turned the tables for the Golden Bulls.

Golden Bulls Charge Ahead

The game was a nail-biter as both teams were tied at 51 points each at halftime. However, the third quarter saw a dramatic shift in momentum with Wu Qian’s exceptional performance. His five 3-pointers allowed the Golden Bulls to pull ahead of the Flying Leopards. Carlik Jones, another key player for the Golden Bulls, led his team with 28 points and nine assists. Zhang Zhenlin of the Flying Leopards fought back with 20 points, but it was not enough to secure a win for his team.

Controversy on the Court

A major incident of the match involved Liaoning’s Fu Hao, who was ejected after elbowing Jones during a layup. This altercation led to Jones losing three teeth, an incident that caused a stir in the CBA league. Fu later expressed remorse for his actions on social media.

Other CBA News

Elsewhere in the CBA, the Guangdong Southern Tigers triumphed over the Guangzhou Loong Lions with a score of 105-93. The Zhejiang Lions, Beijing Royal Fighters, Shanxi Loongs, and Xinjiang Flying Tigers also emerged victorious in their respective matches.

The CBA has announced that the player trade window for the 2023-2024 season will open on January 20, a decision eagerly anticipated by players and fans alike.