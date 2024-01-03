en English
Africa

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations

The Golden Arrows, Nigeria’s men’s handball national team, is in the thick of strategic preparations for the 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt from 19-29 January 2024. The team, which has been drawn into Group D, is set to face formidable opponents including Tunisia, Angola, and Kenya.

Confidence Amid Challenges

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Coach Solomon Yola expressed a robust confidence in his team’s ability to navigate the challenges of the tournament. The stakes of this year’s Nations Cup are considerably high, as it serves as a qualifier for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2025 World Handball Championship. Yola aims to exceed Nigeria’s prior performance in the tournament with a team that boasts a blend of youth and experience.

A History of Progress

Despite failing to progress beyond the group stage in the previous Nations Cup, the Nigerian team displayed noteworthy improvement by achieving second place in the President’s Cup. The team’s current rank stands at ninth in Africa. Yola maintains a positive outlook on the team’s prospects, attributing much of their potential success to the support of the Handball Federation of Nigeria and the importance of teamwork within the squad.

Key Players To Watch

Yola believes that pivotal players such as Yusuf Faruk and captain Obina Anih will play crucial roles in the tournament. The Golden Arrows’ first match is slated against Angola on 17 January, marking their 15th appearance at the Nations Cup. The team’s fourth-place finish in the 1998 tournament serves as a reminder of their potential and a beacon of hope for fans.

Africa Nigeria Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

