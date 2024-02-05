Gold Cup 2024 Dubai Open: A Confluence of Polo Excellence

The Gold Cup 2024 Dubai Open, a prominent event in the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series (DPGCS), is all set to unfold on February 7, climaxing with the grand finals on February 24. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the tournament, further elevating its stature. With a 20-goal handicap, the tournament will witness six of the world's most skilled teams vying for the championship.

Unveiling the Draw

The draw and the detailed itinerary for the tournament were unveiled at a press conference held at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort Hotel. This event holds significant recognition from the World Polo Tour (WPT) and functions under the auspices of the WPT Championship Cup. This allows it to be counted among the most prestigious tournaments worldwide in terms of points.

Adherence to International Standards

The UAE Polo Federation ensures the matches comply with international standards by stringently adhering to the regulations of the Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA). Overseeing the games will be umpires certified by the HPA, further ensuring fairness and high-level competition.

Reflecting on the Tournament's Evolution

Mohammed Al Habtoor, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, voiced his pride in the 15-year journey of the Dubai Open, which has become a gathering point for world-class polo talent. The tournament encapsulates the UAE's commitment to the 'Sport of Kings' and has evolved from a singular tournament to a series of five major polo events since its inception in 2009 by Al Habtoor. The series now boasts of the Silver Cup, Gold Cup, Polo Masters Cup, Dubai Challenge Cup, and the Dubai Cup.