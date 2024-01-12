en English
Indonesia

Goh Jin Wei’s Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
Malaysian shuttler Goh Jin Wei put up a commendable performance in the second round of the Malaysian Open, despite her defeat to Indonesia’s world No. 7 Gregoria Mariska. The match held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil saw Jin Wei lose 15-21, 22-24, a considerable improvement from their previous encounter at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Chasing Top Rankings

Jin Wei, currently ranked 31st in the world, recognizes the necessity for her to work harder to keep pace with top-tier players. A crucial aspect of her improvement strategy is enhancing her stamina, a facet of her game that took a hit after her colectomy surgery in 2019. Despite the setbacks, including multiple first-round exits in recent tournaments, Jin Wei’s resolve to qualify for the Paris Olympics remains unshaken.

Mariska’s Praise for Jin Wei

Gregoria Mariska, who is slated to face China’s reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei in the quarter-finals, was full of praise for Jin Wei’s improved condition and tenacity. The two shuttlers have a long history of competition that dates back to their junior days, with Gregoria lauding Jin Wei’s talent and resilience, particularly in light of her health challenges.

Resilience and Determination

Despite the odds, Jin Wei’s spirited performance at the Malaysian Open showcased her resilience and determination to continue playing badminton at the highest level. Her journey offers a vivid depiction of the human spirit’s ability to confront and overcome adversity, inspiring others to persevere in the face of challenges.

Indonesia Malaysia Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

