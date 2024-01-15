en English
Nigeria

Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers’ Convincing Victory Over Gombe United

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers’ Convincing Victory Over Gombe United

Rangers International’s star forward, Godwin Obaje, played a pivotal role in a 4-1 triumph over Gombe United, scoring two decisive goals in a rescheduled match day 18, NPFL 2023/2024 fixture. The victory, which took place in Enugu, saw Obaje’s goals come in the first half, setting the stage for a convincing victory for the Rangers.

A Collective Triumph

Obaje expressed joy for the victory, attributing his success to the collective effort of his team. His double strike took his tally for the season to five goals, an impressive feat that has contributed significantly to the Rangers’ current standing.

Further bolstering the scoreline were teammates Chidiebere Nwobodo and Kenechukwu Agu, who also found the back of the net, rounding out a comprehensive victory for the Rangers and taking their points tally to 25 from 17 matches.

Consolation for Gombe United

On the other side of the pitch, Gombe United’s Wasiu Alalade managed to score a goal for the visiting team. However, it served only as a consolation in the face of the Rangers’ dominant performance.

The Road Ahead

The Rangers are set to continue their campaign, potentially playing the rescheduled match day 11 fixture against Rivers United before their last fixture in the first round of the season against Akwa United. Every victory is crucial, and the recent win against Gombe United underscores the teams’ determination to succeed.

Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

