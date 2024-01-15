Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers’ Convincing Victory Over Gombe United

Rangers International’s star forward, Godwin Obaje, played a pivotal role in a 4-1 triumph over Gombe United, scoring two decisive goals in a rescheduled match day 18, NPFL 2023/2024 fixture. The victory, which took place in Enugu, saw Obaje’s goals come in the first half, setting the stage for a convincing victory for the Rangers.

A Collective Triumph

Obaje expressed joy for the victory, attributing his success to the collective effort of his team. His double strike took his tally for the season to five goals, an impressive feat that has contributed significantly to the Rangers’ current standing.

Further bolstering the scoreline were teammates Chidiebere Nwobodo and Kenechukwu Agu, who also found the back of the net, rounding out a comprehensive victory for the Rangers and taking their points tally to 25 from 17 matches.

Consolation for Gombe United

On the other side of the pitch, Gombe United’s Wasiu Alalade managed to score a goal for the visiting team. However, it served only as a consolation in the face of the Rangers’ dominant performance.

The Road Ahead

The Rangers are set to continue their campaign, potentially playing the rescheduled match day 11 fixture against Rivers United before their last fixture in the first round of the season against Akwa United. Every victory is crucial, and the recent win against Gombe United underscores the teams’ determination to succeed.