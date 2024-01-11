en English
Australia

Godolphin’s Parkour Sets Sights on Magic Millions 2YO Classic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
A colt named Parkour, hailing from the prestigious Godolphin stable, is set to make his mark in the upcoming Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Trained by James Cummings, Parkour was bought for a hefty $600,000 as a yearling and is now poised to justify his price tag in the $3 million race over 1200 meters.

A Different Breed

Parkour contrasts starkly with Godolphin’s 2019 Magic Millions winner, Exhilarates, in terms of both gender and lineage. While Exhilarates, a filly, boasts a pedigree tracing back to Group 1 winner Samaready, Parkour’s dam, Trestrail, won only a single race out of her 11 starts.

However, Cummings remains sanguine about Parkour’s pedigree, which combines the bloodlines of Extreme Choice and a Sebring mare, both known for their competitive two-year-old progeny.

On the Track

Parkour has had a promising start to his racing career. He came second in his debut and recently raced to victory over the same 1200 meter distance at Randwick on December 30. Cummings believes this winning experience will boost the colt’s performance in the six-furlong race, as Parkour’s late-finishing style benefits from the additional distance.

The Challenge Ahead

Jockey Jamie Kah, who has ridden Parkour in both his races, will continue her partnership with the colt for the Magic Millions Classic. However, the pair will face the challenge of starting from the outside barrier in a field of 16.

Despite these hurdles, Parkour is expected to perform well in the race. He is currently priced at $9.50 in betting, while the favorite, Storm Boy, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, holds a price of $2.30.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

