Goa Triumphs Over Manipur in Thrilling Santosh Trophy Semifinal, Secures 14th Final Appearance

Itanagar, Mar 7 (PTI) - In a dramatic turnaround, Goa clinched a 2-1 victory against Manipur in extra time during the Santosh Trophy semifinal, marking their 14th appearance in the final. Despite an early lead by Manipur's Ngangbam Pacha Singh, Necio Maristo Fernandes's double ensured Goa's comeback, setting up a final clash with Services.

Advertisment

Early Shock and Goa's Resilience

The match kicked off with both teams creating early opportunities but failing to capitalize. Manipur's high press strategy paid off when Pacha Singh scored from a long-range effort, putting Goa on the back foot. However, Goa, known for their smooth passing game, struggled initially but regained composure, pushing for an equalizer that eventually came through Fernandes's acrobatic effort in injury time, dragging the game into extra time.

Extra Time Drama and Victory for Goa

Advertisment

Extra time saw Manipur aiming to regain control, but Goa's strategic counterattacks paid off. Fernandes became the hero, scoring the winning goal and securing Goa's spot in the final. The match concluded with high tension, leading to red cards for Manipur's head coach Thangjam Saran Singh, a team staff member, and substitute Sushilkumar Singh, highlighting the intense competition.

Looking Ahead to the Final

With this victory, Goa not only demonstrated their tenacity but also set the stage for an exciting final against Services. The team's ability to overcome adversity and stage a comeback underlines their championship pedigree. As Goa prepares for the final, their performance against Manipur will be remembered as a testament to their fighting spirit and resilience.