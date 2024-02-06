Go Seek Kotoni Secures Consecutive Wins; Elite Machine Named Greyhound of the Year

In a thrilling display of agility and speed, Go Seek Kotoni clinched consecutive wins in the greyhound racing circuit, securing victory at the 488m Free To All event in Mandurah. Under the seasoned guidance of trainer Damien Crudeli, Go Seek Kotoni echoed his triumph from the previous week at Cannington, showcasing an impressive performance that left spectators in awe.

Against the Odds

Go Seek Kotoni's victory didn't come easy. In the initial moments of the race, he found himself outpaced by Honestly Two. However, refusing to be daunted by the slower start, Go Seek Kotoni capitalized on his advantageous position on the rails. Displaying commendable determination, he pushed ahead, eventually outstripping Honestly Two to win by one and a half lengths. The greyhound clocked a time of 27.15 seconds, a testament to his speed and endurance.

Trifecta for Crudeli

This win marked the third success for Crudeli that evening—an occasion worth celebrating. Besides Go Seek Kotoni's victory, Crudeli also rejoiced with the wins of Sequential in the 300m Grade 5/6, and West On Whistle in the 488m Grade 5, who finished with a time of 27.63 seconds. These victories accentuated Crudeli's ability to bring out the best in his greyhounds, making him a notable figure in the racing landscape.

Elite Machine: The Greyhound of the Year

In a separate but related event, the spotlight shone on Elite Machine at the Greyhound of the Year awards. Guided by trainer Jamie Marsh, Elite Machine won the esteemed title after an exceptional year of racing. Having raced 27 times in the 2023 season, Elite Machine secured notable victories in two Group 1 finals—the Perth Cup and the Brisbane Cup. These wins contributed to a whopping total of 14 victories in 2023 and prize money exceeding one million, a feat that firmly established Elite Machine's dominance in the greyhound racing sphere.