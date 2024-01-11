GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club

In a move that could reshape the landscape of English cricket, the GMR Group, co-owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals, are reportedly in advanced stages of acquiring a majority stake in the Hampshire County Cricket Club. This game-changing move would make Hampshire the first English county team to be owned by a foreign franchise, setting a precedent that could potentially open the doors for more international investment in English cricket.

GMR Group’s Strategic Move

The imminent acquisition is more than just a business deal. If successful, it would provide the GMR Group with a strategic position in English cricket, especially amidst the burgeoning popularity of The Hundred franchise tournament in England. With the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) mulling over the option of allowing private investment in Hundred franchises, this deal might afford GMR Group early involvement in The Hundred and a unique opportunity to develop cricket talent.

Hampshire’s Cricket Legacy

Hampshire County Cricket Club, currently majority-owned by Rod Bransgrove, has a rich cricketing legacy. Bransgrove, who stepped down as chairman last year, remains the majority shareholder with over 60% equity. His transformative influence on Hampshire cricket is well recognized, particularly his efforts in developing the Ageas Bowl, a significant venue scheduled to host an Ashes Test in 2027. Bransgrove’s decision to sell his stake to the GMR Group is seen as an attempt to ensure long-term financial stability for the club.

GMR Group: A Global Cricket Portfolio

The GMR Group is no stranger to cricket franchise ownership. In addition to holding a 50% stake in the Delhi Capitals, they also have investments in Dubai Capitals and Seattle Orcas. Their global cricket portfolio extends to the Women’s Premier League as well. The prospective acquisition of Hampshire County Cricket Club would add a significant feather to their cap, marking their entry into English cricket.