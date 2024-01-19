Globe Soccer Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated, Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles in White Lace

The Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, a prestigious celebration of international football excellence, recently welcomed a galaxy of football stars, including the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. The event, also hosting the Dubai International Sports Conference, saw Rodriguez turning heads with her white lace dress, featuring intricate floral embroidery and a cut-out panel. Her fashion statement was complemented by white platform high heels and a burgundy handbag. Ronaldo, on the other hand, appeared in a navy suit and turtleneck jumper.

Ronaldo's Best Male Player Nomination

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most celebrated footballers worldwide, was nominated for the Best Male Player award at the event. His nomination for the inaugural Best Middle East Player award also formed a significant part of the ceremony. The Globe Soccer Awards featured a 30-player longlist for the Best Male Player award, which saw a strong presence of Premier League players.

Other Football Stars in Attendance

The event also marked the presence of other football stars such as Kyle Walker and Reuben Diaz. Walker, who has been addressing personal issues, including a recent split from his wife following revelations of fathering a child with another woman, attended the event. The awards ceremony and conference brought together football's best, highlighting the nominees for various categories including Best Men's Player, Best Women's Player, Best Men's Club, and the Maradona Award for the top goal scorer.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez's Family

Despite not being married, Ronaldo and Rodriguez share a family of five children. This includes the two children that Rodriguez has with Ronaldo, and three others that Ronaldo fathered prior to their relationship. The couple has faced challenges, including the loss of one of their newborn twins during childbirth. Rodriguez has been open about her previous miscarriages and how they navigated the loss of their son with their other children.