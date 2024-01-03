en English
Philippines

Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA

The upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA) season is set to witness a surge of non-American born talent potentially securing the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Among the top contenders are Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reshaping of the NBA landscape is partially credited to the FIBA effect, with players like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton showing potential to win the Most Improved Player award.

The Embiid Factor

Joel Embiid, the Cameroonian sensation who recently took American citizenship, has been critical to the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. Despite injuries, Embiid’s influence extends beyond his on-court performance, enriching the NBA’s international representation. His decision to become an American citizen opens exciting prospects for Team USA in the Olympics.

Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball

Moving beyond American shores, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) are grappling with the issue of player decommitments. The reported decommitment of Jared Bahay from the UP Fighting Maroons brings into focus the ethical considerations of commitment and recruitment in college basketball. The phenomenon of players transferring for more playing time has sparked a debate about the spirit of college sports.

The Aging Philippine Basketball Association

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is at a crossroads. The league seems to resist innovation, with teams often perceived as ‘line item costs’. Speculations are rife that teams are maintained more for public relations than profitability. The focus seems to have shifted from winning back international players to preserving an aging infrastructure. As the PBA navigates these turbulent waters, the future of Philippine basketball hangs in the balance.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

