Glenview's Own Jason Pribyl Gears Up for United Formula Ford Season in UK

Eighteen-year-old Glenview native and race car driver Jason Pribyl is on the verge of taking a significant leap in his motorsport career. With a history of success in US Formula 1600 and Spec Racer Ford, Pribyl is set to tackle the United Formula Ford circuit in the United Kingdom, racing the number 59 factory-backed Ray F1600 with PWR1 and support from Gavin Ray and Ray Race Cars.

From Local Tracks to International Circuits

Jason Pribyl's journey to the United Kingdom's racing scene is not just a step up in competition but a continuation of a passion that ignited at 6 years old. His achievements on American soil, including a strong performance as a finalist in the 2023 Team USA Scholarship and a commendable second place in the SCCA Northern Majors in Spec Racer Ford, have paved the way for his upcoming season. The move to race with Phil Wills Racing (PWR1) and drive a car produced by the esteemed Ray Race Cars marks a pivotal moment in Pribyl's career.

Support from the Veterans

The excitement for Jason's arrival in the UK is palpable, with both Phil Wills of PWR1 and Gavin Ray of Ray Race Cars expressing their eagerness to see him compete. With over a decade of racing experience under his belt, Pribyl is considered a perfect fit for the Ray F1600. The collaboration between these seasoned professionals and a young, ambitious driver like Jason is a testament to the nurturing environment of motorsport, where talent and dedication are recognized and supported.

Looking Ahead: A Season of Opportunities and Challenges

Pribyl's season will kick off at the iconic F1 track in Silverstone in April, covering eight weekends of racing at some of the world's most renowned circuits. The agenda also includes the prestigious Formula Ford Festival and Walter Hays Trophy races, setting the stage for an exciting and challenging season. Jason's readiness to step up and compete in the UK, combined with the support from industry veterans, underscores the significance of this move for his career. Beyond the tracks, this season is poised to offer invaluable experiences and growth opportunities for the young racer.

As Jason Pribyl embarks on this thrilling journey, the motorsport community watches with anticipation. Racing in the United Kingdom offers a unique set of challenges and opportunities, and for someone as young and talented as Pribyl, the sky's the limit. This season could very well be the springboard that propels him into the upper echelons of motorsport. Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: the motorsport world is keenly watching as this promising young driver takes on the challenge.