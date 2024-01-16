Glenn Thomas Leaves Pittsburgh Steelers to Join University of Nebraska

Glenn Thomas, a former offensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is set to exit the NFL franchise, embarking on a new journey as the quarterbacks coach for the University of Nebraska. Thomas, who joined the Steelers in 2023, was previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2022. His relocation to Nebraska marks a reunion with head coach Matt Rhule, a familiar collaborator from their time together at Baylor and Temple.

A Reunion in Nebraska

The appointment of Glenn Thomas by Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signifies a continuation of a long-standing professional relationship. The pair previously worked together at Baylor and Temple, creating a synergy that they hope to replicate at Nebraska. Thomas brings with him a wealth of experience from his time in the NFL, including a stint as the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2012 to 2014.

Shuffling the Deck

As Thomas takes over as the quarterbacks coach, Marcus Satterfield will continue as Nebraska's offensive coordinator, transitioning to coach tight ends. This strategic move aims to leverage Thomas's experience and knowledge to bolster the quarterback position, while allowing Satterfield to focus on tight ends and maintain his offensive coordinator role.

Changes at Pittsburgh

Thomas's departure comes amidst a series of changes within the Steelers' coaching staff. Following the recent replacement of offensive coordinator Matt Canada with Eddie Faulkner on an interim basis, questions about the team's coaching future have become more prominent. The spotlight is particularly on head coach Mike Tomlin, who has refrained from commenting on his own future following a recent loss to the Buffalo Bills.