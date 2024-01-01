en English
Australia

Glenn McGrath’s Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test

Australian cricket icon, Glenn McGrath, has put forth his advice to the aggressive opener, David Warner, ahead of his final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). McGrath, who marked his own retirement from Test cricket at the SCG back in 2007, opines that Warner should stay true to his attacking batting style in his last appearance, a signature approach that has led him to score more runs than any other Australian opener in Test cricket history.

Warner’s Final Test

David Warner, set to play his 112th Test, has his eyes set on ending his illustrious career on a high note by contributing significantly to Australia’s attempt to seal a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan. Despite initial concerns in his career regarding his brash style being unsuitable for the Test format, Warner has proven critics wrong by not only surviving but also thriving in the five-day version of the game. His final Test match will coincide with the 16th edition of the McGrath Foundation’s Pink Test, an event that promotes the noble cause of raising funds for breast cancer support.

McGrath’s Advice

Glenn McGrath urges Warner to stay positive and play his signature aggressive game in his farewell Test. Citing Warner’s excellent track record at the SCG, with 793 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 49.56, McGrath is hopeful that Warner will bid adieu to Test cricket on a high note with another scintillating performance. Reflecting on his own SCG Test retirement, McGrath advises Warner to stick to his natural game till the very end.

The Pink Test Initiative

Warner’s swansong will be a part of the 16th iteration of the McGrath Foundation’s Pink Test, a fundraising initiative aimed at providing support for breast cancer patients. The charity continues to run the virtual pink seat initiative, encouraging fans to support the cause even if they cannot attend the match. The Pink Test aims to fill 322,000 virtual pink seats to achieve its goal of employing 250 McGrath breast care nurses.

Warner’s career has been notable for his unflinching honesty and complete dedication on the field, and he hopes to be remembered as such. As he prepares to leave the arena, the cricketing world awaits his final act, a testament to his authenticity and commitment.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

