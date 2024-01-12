en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Rugby

Glasgow Warriors’ Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Glasgow Warriors’ Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash

The Scottish rugby landscape is set for a jolt of excitement as Glasgow Warriors’ key players Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey inch closer to a possible return for the Six Nations championship. The duo has been sidelined with injuries since late 2020, but their anticipated return could be a game-changing moment for the Glasgow Warriors, who are preparing for a critical Champions Cup match against Exeter.

Glasgow’s Eagles Eye a Swift Return

Winger Kyle Steyn has been out of action since October due to an ankle injury, whilst back-row player Jack Dempsey has been nursing a knee injury since November. Their absence has been a significant blow for the Warriors, but the latest reports are encouraging. Following a full week of training, both are expected to return for Glasgow’s match against Toulon, marking a significant step in their journey towards full fitness.

Rory Darge’s Road to Recovery

Another Glasgow player, Rory Darge, is also on the mend. The young flanker suffered a face injury in December, a setback that is projected to keep him out of action until the end of February. The timing could allow him to be part of the latter stages of the Six Nations, a significant boost for a player who missed last year’s tournament due to injury. The latest MRI results have been favorable, indicating a recovery period of six to eight weeks, inspiring hope for Darge’s return.

A Crucial Clash Against Exeter

As these players are working their way back to fitness, the Glasgow Warriors are preparing for a crucial Champions Cup match against Exeter. Head Coach Franco Smith has made six changes to the team, including the return of Matt Fagerson after a facial injury and the professional debut of Gregor Hiddleston. The match against Exeter is seen as critical to Glasgow’s chances of advancing in the tournament, with Smith treating it with the seriousness of a Test match. He emphasizes the need for precise execution and improved outcomes from team processes, indicating the high stakes of this encounter.

0
Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Rugby

See more
24 mins ago
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Mako Vunipola, the highly esteemed England prop, has declared his departure from international rugby. His decision to retire arrived unexpectedly, echoing through the sports world and marking the end of an era for England’s rugby team. The announcement was made on his Instagram account, where Vunipola took the time to express his gratitude to all
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
7 hours ago
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
7 hours ago
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
54 mins ago
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
3 hours ago
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
4 hours ago
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Latest Headlines
World News
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
14 seconds
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
23 seconds
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
2 mins
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2 mins
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
4 mins
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
4 mins
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
4 mins
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
4 mins
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
5 mins
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app