Glasgow Warriors’ Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash

The Scottish rugby landscape is set for a jolt of excitement as Glasgow Warriors’ key players Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey inch closer to a possible return for the Six Nations championship. The duo has been sidelined with injuries since late 2020, but their anticipated return could be a game-changing moment for the Glasgow Warriors, who are preparing for a critical Champions Cup match against Exeter.

Glasgow’s Eagles Eye a Swift Return

Winger Kyle Steyn has been out of action since October due to an ankle injury, whilst back-row player Jack Dempsey has been nursing a knee injury since November. Their absence has been a significant blow for the Warriors, but the latest reports are encouraging. Following a full week of training, both are expected to return for Glasgow’s match against Toulon, marking a significant step in their journey towards full fitness.

Rory Darge’s Road to Recovery

Another Glasgow player, Rory Darge, is also on the mend. The young flanker suffered a face injury in December, a setback that is projected to keep him out of action until the end of February. The timing could allow him to be part of the latter stages of the Six Nations, a significant boost for a player who missed last year’s tournament due to injury. The latest MRI results have been favorable, indicating a recovery period of six to eight weeks, inspiring hope for Darge’s return.

A Crucial Clash Against Exeter

As these players are working their way back to fitness, the Glasgow Warriors are preparing for a crucial Champions Cup match against Exeter. Head Coach Franco Smith has made six changes to the team, including the return of Matt Fagerson after a facial injury and the professional debut of Gregor Hiddleston. The match against Exeter is seen as critical to Glasgow’s chances of advancing in the tournament, with Smith treating it with the seriousness of a Test match. He emphasizes the need for precise execution and improved outcomes from team processes, indicating the high stakes of this encounter.