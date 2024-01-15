Glasgow Warriors' Dempsey and Steyn Eye Comeback in Champions Cup

In a significant development for the world of rugby, Glasgow Warriors' dynamic duo, back-rower Dempsey and winger Steyn, are being considered for a comeback in the final Champions Cup pool match against Toulon this Friday. Dempsey has been sidelined since the World Cup due to a fractured skull, while Steyn has been on the bench since October with an ankle injury.

Recovery Boosts Glasgow Warriors

The Warriors' defence coach, Pete Murchie, shared the heartening update about the players' recovery. Their potential return to the pitch is not just significant for the Glasgow Warriors, but also for Scotland's national rugby team. Scotland's head coach, Gregor Townsend, is set to announce his squad for the forthcoming matches, and Dempsey and Steyn's availability is an encouraging prospect.

Scotland's National Rugby Team to Benefit

The return of Dempsey is particularly noteworthy considering that another key back-rower, Rory Darge, may miss the opening game against Wales due to an injury. Dempsey's potential presence on the field could prove crucial in balancing the team's lineup. The return of these players, after overcoming their respective injuries, adds a positive dimension to Scotland's rugby scenario.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn to Miss Season

In related news, Blair Kinghorn, the full-back for Edinburgh and Scotland, is slated to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury sustained during the Six Nations. Kinghorn's absence means he will miss the European Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Munster, along with the Guinness PRO14 play-offs. This is a substantial setback for both Edinburgh and Scotland, highlighting the importance of player recovery and the impact of injuries on team strategies.