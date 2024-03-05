Glasgow Football Legends to Ignite Angus: Old Firm Heroes Set for November Showdowns

Angus Alive has unveiled plans for two exhilarating evenings of football nostalgia and insight this November, featuring stars from Glasgow's iconic Old Firm rivalry. On November 8, Rangers legends Ian Durrant, Mark Hateley, and Terry Butcher will grace the stage at Montrose Town Hall. Following closely on November 22, Celtic greats Chris Sutton and John Hartson will captivate audiences at Forfar's Reid Hall. These events mark a rare occasion for fans to engage with heroes from both sides of the divide in Angus.
Legends on Tour
The Rangers trio of Durrant, Hateley, and Butcher are celebrated for their contributions to the club's legendary nine-in-a-row era. Durrant, a stalwart of Rangers, clinched six league titles during his tenure, while Hateley's illustrious career also saw him shine at AC Milan and Monaco. Butcher, the former England captain, boasts a UEFA Cup victory with Ipswich under Sir Bobby Robson. The evening will be hosted by their former teammate, Graham Roberts, offering fans a peek behind the curtain of their storied careers.
On the other side of Glasgow's footballing divide, Chris Sutton and John Hartson, now renowned pundits on Sky Sports and TNT sports, will recount their days in a formidable Celtic squad managed by Martin O'Neill. This squad, boasting talents like Henrik Larsson, Stiliyan Petrov, and Bobo Balde, is fondly remembered for their 'Road to Seville' journey, which culminated in the 2003 UEFA Cup final. Football commentator Gerry McDade will moderate the Celtic legends' evening, promising an in-depth exploration of their footballing journeys.
Fanfare and Anticipation
Scott McRuvie, theatre and venues team lead at Angus Alive, expressed excitement over hosting such prestigious events, recognizing the rarity of bringing players of such stature to Angus, especially within such proximity. With both Rangers and Celtic enjoying substantial support in the area, anticipation is building for what promises to be memorable nights for football fans. Both events are not just about reliving the glory days; they offer an intimate look into the highs and lows, dressing room tales, and managerial clashes from the players' perspectives.
Tickets for these speaker nights are in high demand, with options ranging from regular to VIP experiences. Prices are set at £32 for the Celtic event and £33.50 for the Rangers event, reflecting the premium nature of these engagements. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots quickly through Angus Alive's official website.
A Celebration of Football Heritage
These events underscore the rich football heritage shared by Rangers and Celtic, transcending the fierce rivalry to celebrate the sport's unifying power. As attendees look forward to personal anecdotes, tactical insights, and perhaps never-before-heard stories from their footballing idols, these nights promise to be more than just a walk down memory lane. They represent a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the legends who have shaped the Old Firm's storied history, fostering a greater appreciation for the game's impact both on and off the pitch.
As Angus gears up for these historic nights, the excitement is palpable among football enthusiasts. Beyond nostalgia, these events symbolize the enduring legacy of the Old Firm rivalry and its capacity to bring people together, making November a much-anticipated period for the Angus football community.