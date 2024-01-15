Glamour Meets Sports at Australian Open 2024: WAGs Shine as Andy Murray Exits

At the Australian Open 2024, a blend of athleticism and glamour was on display. The athletic prowess was marked by the fierce competition on the courts, while the glamour was a charming addition from the partners of several tennis players, adding a touch of elegance to the tournament's sidelines. The event took place at the QT Rooftop, as the women, collectively known as WAGs (wives and girlfriends), gathered for a Bondi Sands event.

Women in White

Arriving in a dazzling display of white, the attendance of these women at the event caught significant attention. Among the attendees were Paige Lorenze, partner of Tommy Paul, Ayan Broomfield, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's partner, Costeen Hatzi, Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, and Hannah Dal Sasso, Thanasi Kokkinakis' partner. Each one of them expressed a heartfelt sense of pride in supporting their respective partners.

Support and Stress on the Sidelines

While they shared the joy of being able to travel with their partners to various tournaments, some also disclosed the toll it takes to watch the matches from the sidelines. Morgan Riddle, for instance, mentioned the anxiety that comes with watching the games and the time it takes for her to calm down afterwards. Despite the stress, they form a supportive community, cheering for their partners and each other during these tournaments.

Andy Murray's Disappointing Exit

In a related note, the tournament saw a disappointing first-round exit from Andy Murray. The 36-year-old was defeated in straight sets by Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina. This loss marked a contrast to Murray's spectacular performance a year earlier when he made a dramatic comeback in matches against notable competitors. Murray's defeat and his subdued wave to the crowd raised questions about his future in the sport, hinting at a possible retirement.