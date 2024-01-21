Glamour Meets Football: Sofia Vergara, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez at Miami Dinner

The world of glamour and sports intertwined this weekend as Sofia Vergara, the acclaimed actress, was seen entering Papi Steak in Miami, in the company of illustrious footballers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Her entrance was just as stunning as the woman herself, clad in a black strapless leather midi dress with an elegant lace corset top. The 51-year-old actress's ensemble was perfectly paired with high heels and a matching leather clutch, embodying the essence of sophistication and style.
The Footballers and Their Better Halves
Messi, appearing casual yet stylish, wore a white T-shirt with black attire and white Nike trainers. Accompanying him was his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who equally riveted the attention of onlookers in a black ruched mini dress and striking knee-high boots, completed with a studded jacket. Suarez, fresh off joining Inter Miami, was also in attendance with his wife Sofia Balbi. She too, like Antonela, opted for a chic black mini dress and heels for the evening.
A Night Followed by a Preseason Match
The evening's gathering came on the heels of a preseason football match where Messi and Suarez represented Inter Miami in a goalless draw against El Salvador. Both players were withdrawn at halftime, a usual tactic in preseason to manage players' game time. During the match, Messi showcased his signature finesse on the field, notably with a standout pass. Suarez, on the other hand, was seen later with ice on his knee, suggesting an ongoing injury management process.
Inter Miami's Road to MLS Season Opener
The Inter Miami team will carry on their preseason with a range of friendly matches. In the pipeline is a game against Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which is eagerly awaited as it will pit Messi against his long-standing rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Inter Miami is also scheduled to play against Al-Hilal, a Hong Kong XI, Vissel Kobe, and Newell's Old Boys, Messi's childhood club. All these matches are part of their preparatory journey leading up to the MLS season opener on February 21.