Gladiators Sabre and Apollo Unveil Rigorous Training and Diet Behind Their Arena Dominance

Gladiators Sabre and Apollo, known offscreen as Sheli McCoy and Alex Gray, have captivated Saturday night audiences with their remarkable athleticism and strength. Yet, the rigorous regimens that keep them at the pinnacle of physical fitness have been largely shrouded in mystery, until now. In a revealing interview with the Sunday Times, McCoy and Gray delve into their comprehensive training, recovery, and nutritional strategies that enable them to excel in the demanding arena of the Gladiators show.

Intense Training Regimens

Sabre, a seasoned CrossFit professional and weightlifting champion, dedicates 16 to 20 hours each week to CrossFit, tackling full-body workouts that enhance speed, stamina, strength, and more. Her routine includes swimming, running, cycling, and even performing obstacle courses in a handstand position, illustrating the versatility and intensity of her training. Apollo, with a background in rugby and American football, focuses on strength training, incorporating power movements like plyometrics and compound lifts into his four-hour daily workouts. Despite their different approaches, both Gladiators emphasize the critical role of rigorous physical preparation in their success.

Recovery and Nutrition

Recovery plays a pivotal role in the Gladiators' training regimen. Sabre, recovering from a hamstring injury, incorporates sports massages and ice baths into her schedule, while Apollo highlights the importance of rest days and physiotherapy. Nutritionally, both athletes adhere to strict diets to fuel their demanding workouts and support muscle recovery. Sabre consumes 2,700 calories per day, focusing on protein-heavy meals, while Apollo's 4,000-calorie diet is rich in proteins, carbs, and hydration, underscoring the necessity of a balanced diet in achieving peak physical condition