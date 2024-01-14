en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Gisele Shaw Triumphs in Knockouts Ultimate X Match at TNA Hard To Kill

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Gisele Shaw Triumphs in Knockouts Ultimate X Match at TNA Hard To Kill

In a climactic showdown at TNA Hard To Kill, professional wrestler Gisele Shaw emerged victorious in the Knockouts Ultimate X match, securing a coveted Knockouts Title match opportunity. The event, which unfolded with high tension and unexpected turns, saw Shaw brilliantly outmaneuver her formidable opponents, Tasha Steelz and Dani Luna, in a decisive moment that ultimately led to her win.

Strategic Triumph Amid High Stakes

The pivotal point of the match arrived when Shaw, Steelz, and Luna found themselves vying for the X, precariously suspended on cables. In a move that showcased her strategic prowess, Shaw ingeniously utilized the X as a weapon to knock her competitors off balance. This clever tactic gave her the crucial opening to unhook the X, thereby claiming her victory.

Competition Among Prominent Contenders

The match also featured performances from other prominent contenders, including Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, and Alisha Edwards. Each competitor showcased their unique strengths and skills, adding to the suspense and excitement that pervaded the match.

Historic Moment in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling

This event holds particular significance as it marks only the second occurrence of a Knockouts Ultimate X match in the storied history of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. With her win, Gisele Shaw not only carved her victory in the annals of the sport but also signaled her rising prominence in the wrestling world.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
The world of American football is on the precipice of a new era as two of its most storied coaches, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, announce their departures. Their exits send ripples across the sport, challenging the future of their respective teams and leaving a void in the football community that will be hard to
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
5 mins ago
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
5 mins ago
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test
4 mins ago
Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
5 mins ago
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
5 mins ago
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
4 mins
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
4 mins
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test
4 mins
Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
5 mins
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
5 mins
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
5 mins
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
5 mins
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
5 mins
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
5 mins
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app