Girls' Basketball State Tournament Series Kicks Off; Greater Peoria Honors Local Sports Figures

The stage is set for the girls' basketball state tournament series, with regional brackets announced for the impending games. On-field action is scheduled to commence at the Fieldcrest and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland sites on Saturday, bringing together a mix of seasoned and promising teams in a quest for sporting glory.

Fieldcrest to Host Key Matchups

At the Fieldcrest site, the afternoon will kick off with a showdown between the Peoria Manual and Tremont at 2 p.m. This will be followed by the El Paso-Gridley versus Fieldcrest match at 6 p.m. The winners of these games will face a more formidable challenge on Tuesday at Minonk against Central Catholic and Eureka, respectively. The championship game for Minonk is slated for February 16.

Exciting Battles Anticipated at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Meanwhile, the Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland site is ready to host its share of electrifying games. Henry and Roanoke-Benson will lock horns at 1 p.m., with the game between Peoria Christian and F-C-W following at 4:30 p.m. The victors of these matches will compete on Monday at Flanagan against Peoria Heights and Midland. The championship game at this site is also set for February 16.

Local Sports Figures Receive Honors

In a heartening side note to this sporting saga, two individuals with strong ties to Eureka received recognition by the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame. The late Mike Chianakas, a multi-sport athlete, will be posthumously enshrined, while Tracy Heffren, a beacon of success with the Illinois Central College volleyball team, has been named the top female coach in the Tri-County region. The hall of fame ceremonies are to take place on March 23 at the Peoria Civic Center.