Giovanni Reyna’s Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?

Young American football sensation, Giovanni Reyna has found himself on the sidelines more than on the pitch this season at Borussia Dortmund. Despite being fit, the 20-year-old prodigy has featured in just 11 matches this season, clocking a mere 318 minutes without any goals or assists to his name.

Tactical Mismatch

It’s not injuries, Reyna’s frequent nemesis, that have kept him off the field this time. Instead, it’s the inability to carve a niche for himself in manager Edin Terzic’s tactical scheme. Reyna, primarily an attacking midfielder, has been hesitant to adapt to an outside midfield role, hindering his compatibility with Terzic’s strategy, as per Sky Sport reports.

From NYC to Dortmund

Reyna’s journey to Dortmund’s starting eleven has been anything but easy. After leaving New York City FC’s academy at just 16 in 2019, he’s had to prove himself at every step. Making his senior debut in 2020, he set a record as the youngest player in Bundesliga history, and since then, he has notched up 13 goals and 11 assists in 87 appearances.

Uncertain Future

However, the current season has seen a significant dip in Reyna’s playtime, raising questions about his future at Dortmund. With the January transfer window closing on February 1st, Reyna’s next move is keenly awaited. Will he stay and fight for his place, or will he seek greener pastures? Only time will tell.