en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Giovanni Reyna’s Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Giovanni Reyna’s Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?

Young American football sensation, Giovanni Reyna has found himself on the sidelines more than on the pitch this season at Borussia Dortmund. Despite being fit, the 20-year-old prodigy has featured in just 11 matches this season, clocking a mere 318 minutes without any goals or assists to his name.

Tactical Mismatch

It’s not injuries, Reyna’s frequent nemesis, that have kept him off the field this time. Instead, it’s the inability to carve a niche for himself in manager Edin Terzic’s tactical scheme. Reyna, primarily an attacking midfielder, has been hesitant to adapt to an outside midfield role, hindering his compatibility with Terzic’s strategy, as per Sky Sport reports.

From NYC to Dortmund

Reyna’s journey to Dortmund’s starting eleven has been anything but easy. After leaving New York City FC’s academy at just 16 in 2019, he’s had to prove himself at every step. Making his senior debut in 2020, he set a record as the youngest player in Bundesliga history, and since then, he has notched up 13 goals and 11 assists in 87 appearances.

Uncertain Future

However, the current season has seen a significant dip in Reyna’s playtime, raising questions about his future at Dortmund. With the January transfer window closing on February 1st, Reyna’s next move is keenly awaited. Will he stay and fight for his place, or will he seek greener pastures? Only time will tell.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
51 seconds ago
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles, a team known for their resilience and tenacity, face a daunting challenge as they head into the wild card playoff round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their recent game against the New York Giants proved costly, with an array of injuries plaguing the squad, including a season-ending torn ACL for the record-setting
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
13 mins ago
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
13 mins ago
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
5 mins ago
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
5 mins ago
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
12 mins ago
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
51 seconds
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
1 min
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
1 min
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
3 mins
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
3 mins
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
4 mins
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
4 mins
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
4 mins
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
5 mins
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
11 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app