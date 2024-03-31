Ginebra Triumphs Over Magnolia in 2024 PBA Philippine Cup Easter Clasico Showdown

MANILA (UPDATED)— Barangay Ginebra San Miguel successfully returned to the win column of the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup. Coming off a beating in their last game against Meralco, the Gin Kings bounced back by outlasting their rival Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, 87-77, on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Japeth Aguilar was stellar for Ginebra in the victory as the veteran big man put up 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Stanley Pringle top scored for the Gin Kings with 17 markers, while Mav Ahanmisi, Jamie Malonzo, and Christian Standhardinger had 16, 11, and 11, respectively.

"It's huge, our confidence was hit a little bit when we faced Meralco," said head coach Tim Cone on their Manila Clasico win after the game.

Turning Point

Cone was referring to the 13-to-nothing run of his troops in the third frame that turned a 53-47 Magnolia lead into a 60-53 Ginebra advantage in a span of five minutes and was capped off by a basket by Malonzo.

Magnolia was able to close in on their tormentors as the game progressed, with the Hotshots even being able to get as close as six, 81-75, with still 57 ticks left in the game, but a huge triple from Pringle in Ginebra's next possession served as the dagger to the hearts of Chito Victolero's squad.

Key Performances

Also playing a factor for Ginebra was their 26 assists, and this allowed them to move up to 3-1 in the standings.

Ginebra's next assignment is against the San Miguel Beermen, with the Gin Kings facing off against SMB on Friday, April 5, 7:30 PM at the same venue.

Looking Ahead

Meanwhile, Magnolia, who now sits at 1-1, were led by Ian Sangalang who had 17 points and three rebounds, Jio Jalalon's 15-point, 10-rebound game, and Pau Lee who had 12 markers.

They will be looking to come back from this defeat when they face the NLEX Road Warriors on April 6, 6:15 PM at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.