en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Stellar Performance Leads Thunder to Victory over Magic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Gilgeous-Alexander’s Stellar Performance Leads Thunder to Victory over Magic

In a thrilling NBA encounter, the Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed over the Orlando Magic, posting a final score of 112-100. The spotlight was firmly on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put forth an outstanding 37-point performance, becoming a key factor in the Thunder’s victory. The Magic, led by Paolo Banchero’s 20-point effort, found it challenging to counter the Thunder’s pace, despite their best efforts.

Underwhelming Three-Point Performances

Both teams had a rather disappointing night from the three-point line. Orlando could convert only 7 out of their 35 attempts, while Oklahoma City fared slightly better, landing 8 out of 36. Despite these shooting struggles, the Thunder managed to secure their fourth consecutive victory, showcasing their resilience and adaptability.

Rebounds and Assists: A Close Competition

When it came to rebounds, the Magic outperformed the Thunder, grabbing a total of 50 compared to the Thunder’s 46. Banchero and Bitadze were the top rebounders for the Magic, each securing 9, while Giddey and Holmgren were the top rebounders for the Thunder, each with 8. In terms of assists, Banchero led the Magic with 8, while Gilgeous-Alexander provided 7 assists for the Thunder.

The Impact of Absences and a Packed House

The Magic were playing without several key players due to injury, which undoubtedly affected their performance. Despite these setbacks, the game was witnessed by a full house at the Oklahoma City arena, with an attendance of 18,203 fans. The cheers and roars of the crowd added to the electrifying atmosphere, making it a night to remember for the Thunder fans.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
20 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
The chill of Saturday night’s AFC wild-card playoff was more than just a backdrop to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins. As game-time temperatures plunged to minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the fourth-coldest in NFL history, an unprecedented incident unfolded on the field. Chiefs quarterback and reigning league MVP, Patrick Mahomes, experienced a
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
1 hour ago
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
1 hour ago
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
28 mins ago
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
33 mins ago
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
1 hour ago
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
20 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
28 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
33 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
41 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
45 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
46 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
59 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
1 hour
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
1 hour
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app